Arsenal to return for Bordeaux's Malcom

Arsenal are reportedly planning to revive their interest in Malcom in the summer after missing out on his signature during the winter transfer window.

The Brazil youth international was heavily tipped to join a Premier League club last month, and the winger even gave a Instagram hint where he was taking English grammar lessons.



Despite this, the north London club could not negotiate a deal with the French outfit, who had just recruited manager Gus Poyet with the assurance that Malcom would remain for the season.



According to Evening Standard, the Gunners are likely to retain their pursuit of the forward in the summer with Arsene Wenger planning to reinforce his attack further.



Cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also expected to make a push for the former Corinthians man, who is valued at around £45m by Les Girondins.



Malcom has contributed eight goals and five assists in Ligue 1 this term, and he is likely to take the playing field when Bordeaux take on Strasbourg on Saturday evening.

