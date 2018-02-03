Arsenal failed with deadline-day move for Serie A defender

Arsenal are reported to have failed with deadline-day move to sign Greek defender Kostas Manolas from AS Roma. The Gunners are said to have revived their interest in the central defender after they had a 'derisory' bid knocked back for West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans .





According to Sky Sport Italia, the north London giants turned to their long-term target in a last-ditch attempt to pursue a centre-back, but the Giallorossi turned down their approach as they had little time to find a replacement.



Nevertheless, the Gunners are fancied to retain their interest in the summer, though they could face competition from Juventus, who are yet to find the perfect replacement for the departed Leonardo Bonucci.



Evans also remains on the club's radar, and the Northern Irishman could be available for a bargain price of just £3m, should the Baggies fail to beat the Premier League drop this campaign.



Arsenal will seek to returning to winning ways this evening when they host Everton in the Premier League this afternoon. The game is likely to witness the home debut of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a doubt through illness.

