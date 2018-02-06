Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea players still believe in Antonio Conte

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has stressed that the players are still behind Antonio Conte despite suffering successive Premier League defeats against Bournemouth and Watford respectively.

Conte was under huge pressure prior to the Blues' outing last night, but the team did him no favours as they succumbed to a damaging 4-1 loss which may yet hamper their Champions League prospects for next term.



Speaking after the Hornets defeat, Courtois said that he is looking forward to a change in fortunes for the Capital outfit, who have clinched just three victories across all competitions.



"We had some good games, a lot of draws and two losses and we have to find our form from before the new year again, and hopefully it will get better," he is quoted as saying by ESPN.



Meanwhile, Courtois added that the players still believe in Conte as the manager, and he is hopeful that the team can regroup for the testing schedule ahead.



He added: "We believe in him [Antonio Conte] and we believe in our team. We have two bad results and we just try to get back, regroup and just continue."



Conte has offered a three-day break to his players following the Hornets defeat last night, and the next couple of days could decide the fate of the 48-year-old. Chelsea face West Brom in their next outing on Monday night.

