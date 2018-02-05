Jose Mourinho insists Man United won't sign any attacking players this summer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the possibility of further additions in the attack front during the summer. The Red Devils recruited Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last month, and the Portuguese is now satisfied with the options at hand.





In a report covered by The Mirror, Mourinho ruled out the club's chances of recruiting an attacking player in the summer despite being linked with several high-profile names including Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.



He said: "We have Alexis, Lukaku, (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford. Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same. All of them apart from Lukaku can play from ­behind as the second striker.



"That's why I say that it's bad for you (the Press) because you like to have things to write about, especially in the summer. But I don't want attacking players, so don't speak about attacking players who are coming here because nobody is coming here."



United have lacked the presence of an attacker who is comfortable on the right side of the field, but Mourinho is confident of finding a solution within the squad with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata being used in the role this campaign.



The Mancunian giants are presumably out of the Premier League title race with a 13-point deficit to league leaders Manchester City, and Mourinho may place the emphasis on winning the FA Cup, once the club's Champions League position is secured.

