Chelsea striker on Paris Saint-Germain radar?

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could reportedly emerge as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current campaign. The Spain international has endured mixed fortunes at Stamford Bridge this term with injuries hampering his progress.





According to Paris United, Les Parisiens are unperturbed by the striker's dip in form in recent months, and they could lodge an attempt to pursue his signature in the summer.



Unai Emery's side already possess the likes of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in their frontline, but the club's hierarchy are aiming to bolster the squad further for the 2018/19 season and beyond.



Morata previously featured for Chelsea in the FA third-round replay win over Norwich City in mid-January, where he was sent off for two yellow cards in succession.



He has since been recuperating from a recurrent back problem, but he is expected to make his comeback prior to Chelsea's Champions League tie versus Barcelona later this month.

