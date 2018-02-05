Cesc Fabregas believes Chelsea teammate can win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has backed Eden Hazard to lift the Ballon d'Or title in the future. The Belgium international has been the Blues' standout performer in recent seasons, contributing to their league triumphs in 2015 and 2017.





In a report covered by Sky Sports News, Fabregas spoke about the qualities of his teammate, and believes Hazard could challenge for the Ballon d'Or, if he is capable of playing to his full potential.



He said: "He is a player who can do one on one, he can get possession of the ball, he can pass and has great ability with the ball. With Eden, if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or it's up to him.



"I've played football for a long time and played with top, top playe­­rs and he has all the quality, I know what he can do. I have told him that it's up to him, I like to be honest."



Hazard's form has been one of the positives for Chelsea during their struggles during the month of January, and he will be hoping to continue his bright form on the road with four goals in his previous three outings.



Irrespective of this, the Belgian's long-term future at Stamford Bridge remains in doubt with his father recently admitting that the 27-year-old is waiting to hear of any interest from Real Madrid.



The attacker joined the Blues from French side Lille during the summer of 2012, and he has since netted 84 goals in 282 appearances for the club. He has reached double figures in every season at Chelsea, barring the 2015/16 campaign, where the entire team was off-key.

