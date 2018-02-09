Emmanuel Petit issues warning to Alexandre Lacazette

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Alexandre Lacazette could be potentially heading out of the Emirates Stadium unless he improves on his performances in the coming months.

The France international started off the season in bright form, but his threat in front of goal has diminished of late with just a solitary goal scored versus Crystal Palace over the past two months.



In a report covered by The Sun, Petit feels Lacazette is 'under massive pressure' to perform at the north London club, and he could be headed for a surprise exit in the summer.



He said: "Lacazette is under massive pressure. He needs to improve or face the exit this summer. Aubameyang's signing tells me it might already be too late.



"Arsene Wenger's belief in Lacazette has gone. After six months his statistics are not exactly tremendous. Auba is exactly the man Arsenal need."



Initially, there was the talk of Aubameyang and Lacazette playing together upfront or one of them slotting into the left side of a three-man attack.



However, Wenger opted for Lacazette on the bench with Alex Iwobi on the left-wing, and it could be a similar case when they take on Spurs this weekend.



Lacazette has notched nine goals across all competitions for Arsenal this campaign. He has struggled to make much of an impact on the road when compared to the Emirates, and he may have a huge point to prove at Wembley.

