Henrikh Mkhitaryan has no excuses for Manchester United failure

Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that he has no excuses for his failure to perform consistently at former club Manchester United.





The Armenia international joined the Gunners from the Red Devils last month in a straight swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez.



In a report covered by Sky Sports News, the 29-year-old insisted that he does not have anyone to blame for his shortcomings at Old Trafford, and he is now focused on making a name for himself with the Gunners.



"I don't want to find excuses. I don't want to blame anyone...I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here," he said.



"I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don't have anything to prove to anyone. I just have to enjoy myself, do my best and at the end I will see where I can reach."



Mkhitaryan notched five assists in the first three Premier League for United this term, but he struggled to maintain his form thereafter with Mourinho criticising him for disappearing on the pitch.



Since his winter move, Mkhitaryan has notched a hat-trick of assists for the Gunners in a 5-1 triumph over Everton, but his biggest challenge lies on the north London derby versus Spurs tomorrow, where the club's faithful will anticipate a strong showing.

