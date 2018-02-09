Tottenham have to be clever to stop Aubameyang - Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is anticipating a tricky afternoon on Saturday when they face-off against cross-town rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.





The Belgium international has not featured in a top-flight game for Spurs since October, but he is in line to participate in the north London derby after playing the full 90 minutes in the FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Newport County.



Speaking in the lead-up to Saturday's game, Alderweireld has admitted that his side could face a difficult test with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now in the ranks of the Gunners.



"He's very quick, he's a good finisher, he has it all. He is in a good moment now as well so it's going to be very difficult to beat him but I think we will be ready for it," he said.



"You have to work your mind. One against one, on the same line, he will beat you, so you have to be very clever, you have to read the situation and try to beat him with your head."



Aubameyang has possessed an impressive record versus Spurs, having netted three goals during a double-legged Europa League tie in 2016, and he has followed it up with a goal in the Champions League at the Westfalenstadion earlier this season.



The 29-year-old made an instant impression among the Gunners' faithful with his maiden goal during the 5-1 thumping of Everton last weekend, but a potential winner versus Spurs would surely make him a fan favourite at such an early stage of his Premier League career.





