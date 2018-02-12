Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: I'm a disaster with signings

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he has a lot to do to improve his ability to persuade the board to sign new players. Conte has cut a frustrated figure this season, presumably due to his club's lack of new signings.





Conte, despite having brought in several new players, has been very unhappy with Chelsea's lack of investment in top players. Famously, the Blues missed out on Romelu Lukaku to Man Utd, leaving Conte disappointed that the club could not re-sign the Belgian striker.



"Usually in my experience, I reached the best results possible with the players I have to work with," Conte told Sky Sports News. "I think that I'm the type of coach who if I have a player who is 6/10, I bring him to an 8/10.



"If I have a player who is 8/10, I take him to 10/10. I'm this type of coach. My task is this and, for this, I'm very good. But I think I'm a bit of a disaster to convince the club to buy players.



"I think in this aspect I can improve a lot. I have to learn a lot from the other coaches, the other managers, in that aspect. I have to speak more with the managers who are very, very good at persuading their clubs to spend money to buy top players."

