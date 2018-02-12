Man United plan to hijack Man City's move for Isco

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to step up the club's interest in Real Madrid's Isco, should there be interest from arch-rivals Manchester City in the summer.

The Spain international has found himself as a regular on the substitutes' bench at the Bernabeu, and he is likely to weigh up his future at the end of the season.



Pep Guardiola's side are said to hold a keen interest in adding Isco to their ranks in the summer, but according to The Manchester Evening News, they could potentially face competition from United.



Jose Mourinho has previously stressed that the club may not recruit attack-minded players during the summer transfer window, but there could be an exception to Isco, who has been long linked with a switch to Old Trafford.



Former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson turned down a move for Isco whilst he was at Malaga back in 2013 as he felt the midfielder's 'head was too big for his body'

