Man Utd keeper David De Gea not for sale

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out goalkeeper David De Gea leaving the club, despite rumours of a potential move back to Spain with Real Madrid. De Gea has been one of the stars of United's season so far and is valued at around 50 million euros.

However, Mourinho has all but ruled out a transfer exit for De Gea, insisting the player will be staying put.



"Do you think a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense," Mourinho said.



"If you want to go to that level you have to attract the best players like we did with Alexis [Sanchez], [Nemanja] Matic and [Paul] Pogba and so on.



"And don't let our best players go."



De Gea has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford and United are hopeful the shot stopper will put pen to paper on a fresh deal at the club sometime soon.

