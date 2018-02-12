News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Chelsea, Arsenal both want Luis Enrique as their next head coach
London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly going head-to-head in an attempt to appoint Luis Enrique as their next head coach. The Spaniard is presently on a 12-month sabbatical after his three-year stint with Barcelona, where he led the club to nine major trophies.
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the 47-year-old is keen on a return to management before the start of the 2018/19 season, and would prefer a job in the English top-flight.
Chelsea have been heavily tipped to recruit Enrique as a replacement for the under-fire Antonio Conte, but Arsenal are said to have entered the race with the Spaniard identified as a potential successor to the long-serving Arsene Wenger, if he steps down from his role.
Aside from the Premier League duo, there is interest from the Serie A with AC Milan and Juventus considering the positions of their respective managers whilst Unai Emery is also under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain, with success in the Champions League deemed mandatory after the summer arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
