Liverpool are reportedly deemed favourites ahead of Manchester United to secure the signature of out-of-favour Deportivo striker Pinchi in the summer.

The 22-year-old has fallen out of contention for the first-team at the Spanish minnows, and he is presently his trade for the 'B' side for whom he has netted 47 goals in 106 appearances.



According to The Mirror, a number of top-flight clubs including Liverpool, Tottenham, and United have kept track of the forward's progress, but it is Jurgen Klopp's side who are leading the hunt for his signature.



Pinchi's existing deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and it is suggested that the Merseyside outfit could secure a bargain with Depor expected to demand a small compensation fee for their graduate.



The youngster has netted six times in 22 matches this campaign, and his potential arrival in the summer could influence the departure of several Reds strikers including Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge.

