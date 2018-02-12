Borussia Dortmund want permanent deal for Chelsea striker

Borussia Dortmund intend to discuss a permanent agreement for Chelsea marksman Michy Batshuayi when the season comes to a close. The Belgium international has made a tremendous start to life in the Bundesliga contributing three goals in his first two appearances.





According to Evening Standard, Dortmund chiefs have been impressed by the forward's instant impact at Signal Iduna Park, and they are now keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old for the long-term.



The German outfit do not have a buy-option inserted into the player's loan agreement, but they are nevertheless prepared to open dialogue with the Premier League holders for the striker.



Batshuayi joined BvB on a short-term loan in a transfer triangle last month which also saw Olivier Giroud and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.



Giroud made his debut as a substitute during the Blues' embarassing 4-1 defeat at Watford last Monday, and he is expected to lead the line against West Bromwich Albion tonight.

