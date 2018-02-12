Arsenal identify Schalke midfielder as top target for the summer

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reportedly set his sights on signing Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer , who is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been key towards Schalke's push for a top-four finish this term, having featured in a deeper midfield role than in previous seasons.



According to The Star, Wenger is keen to bolster his attack front ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, and he sees Meyer as a potential bargain option for the summer.



Meyer has declined to sign a new contract with the Gelsenkirchen outfit to date, and he is widely expected to follow Leon Goreztka through the exit door.



Goretzka signed a pre-contract agreement with Bayern during the winter transfer window, and the Bavarian giants, among other, including Liverpool are also said to hold an interest in the midfielder.



Meyer is vastly experienced with the German youth team with over 50 appearances, and he has gone on to earn four caps for the senior side under Joachim Loew.

