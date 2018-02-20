Lazio chief confirms Dutch defender will leave on a Bosman

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed that Stefan di Vrij will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign. The Netherlands international is a target for Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal.

De Vrij, 26, had initially been tipped to sign a short-term extension at Lazio which would include a £20m release clause to make it affordable for his suitors.



However, it appears that the club could not reach an agreement with the 2014 World Cup semi-finalist, and the Dutchman is set to depart the club on a Bosman in the summer.



"It's a decision made after many months. There's a limit to everything. We will say goodbye at the end of the season," Tare is quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror.



The centre-back has notched four goals in 29 appearances for Lazio, who are presently placed fourth in the Serie A - a position which assures them of Champions League football for next season.





