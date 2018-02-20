In-demand midfielder would prefer Arsenal move because of Arsene Wenger

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has revealed that he would fancy a move to Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur, if he were to have the choice at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been in good form for the Hornets this term, and his contribution from the heart of the midfield has caught the attention of several elite clubs including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.



Speaking on Telefoot, Doucoure was pleased to have captured the attention of high-profile sides, and admits the Gunners are a potential option because of the presence of Arsene Wenger, he said: "Arsenal, because of Arsene Wenger."



The north London side are likely to move in for a new holding midfielder in the summer, and the Frenchman could possibly be a target, given he has experience playing in the Premier League.



In addition to his regular duties, Doucoure has also been a menace in the attack front, and he has contributed seven goals and a further two assists in 26 Premier League starts this term.

