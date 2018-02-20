Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid exit in the summer

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has reportedly signalled his agent to look into a fresh challenge elsewhere during the summer transfer window.





The Wales international has endured another injury-hit campaign with the European champions, and he has been restricted to just 17 appearances in all competitions to date.



According to El Chiringuito via The Express, Bale is eager to pursue a move away from Los Blancos in the summer, and this is likely to attract interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.



United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out the possibility of pursuing a new attacker during the summer, but he has previously suggested that he would fight with other clubs in order to secure Bale's services.



Meanwhile, Chelsea are reported to be considering a stunning offer from Los Blancos which includes Bale plus £100m for their leading playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer.



Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is expected to oversee a squad overhaul at the Bernabeu during the off-season, and the likes of Toni Kroos, Isco, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema are also being linked with potential exits from the La Liga holders.

