Jose Mourinho rules out five first-team players for Seville trip

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that there are as many as five players, who won't be making the club's Champions League trip to Seville.

The Red Devils take on Sevilla in the last 16 Champions League first-leg on Wednesday night, and Mourinho has revealed that the club have somewhat of a defensive crisis to contend with.



In a report covered by United's official website, Mourinho revealed that the likes of Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia could return to the mix for the midweek outing after missing the Huddersfield win with minor fitness issues.



However, the manager is doubtful over the participation of Paul Pogba, who was ruled out for the Cup outing last weekend through an illness whilst Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini remain sidelined for the encounter.



Manchester United ended a run of two winless away games with a 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend, and Mourinho will be hoping the winning run versus Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

