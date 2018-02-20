Lionel Messi aware of Barcelona's interest in Chelsea defender

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly aware of his side's interest in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso . The Spaniard has been a huge hit for the Blues since arriving from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016.





According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are expected to use tonight's Champions League last 16 tie versus Chelsea in order to enquire on the availability of Alonso in the summer.



It is added that Messi is aware of the potential approach for the 27-year-old, who started his initial professional career with Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.



Alonso was a surprise signing for the Blues during the dying stages of the 2016 summer transfer window, but he has since transformed into a top-class wing-back capable of scoring from open-play and free-kicks.



Barcelona are presently placed comfortably with the services of Jordi Alba at left-back, but they are still said to be eyeing a competitor with deputy Lucas Digne not deemed suitable for the role.

