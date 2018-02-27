Neymar to miss out on Real Madrid clash

Eye Football

The world's most expensive player, Neymar, will miss out on Paris Saint-Germain's crucial Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid next week after he was diagnosed with a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle. 

The Brazilian star was last seen in action during Sunday's Ligue 1 tie with Marseille, before being stretchered off of the pitch in tears and clear discomfort. 

After shocking the football world in August by moving to France from Barcelona in a £200 million move, Neymar has hit the ground running with his new club, finding the back of the net twenty-nine times in his first thirty games for the club. 

Neymar and the rest of his all-star teammates have wasted no time in assuring that they are on track to regain their Ligue 1 title this season, opening up a fourteen point gap at the top of the table. 

Their lethal and mesmerising attacking play has also led many to suggest that they are in with a genuine chance of Champions League success as well this season, but this latest development will come as a huge blow. 

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg with Real Madrid, the absence of Neymar will make PSG's route to the quarterfinals even harder if they are to move their domestic dominance on to a continental scale. 

It has not been confirmed exactly how long Paris Saint-Germain will be without their biggest of superstars, but it is expected that he will be missing from action for at least a month. 

Before that Champions League tie, PSG have two more fixtures, the first of which is against Marseille on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France. 