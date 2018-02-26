Eye Football

Jose Mourinho hails midfielder as 'fantastic player' after Chelsea win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the performance of young midfielder Scott McTominay following the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was tasked with the job of restricting the movement of Eden Hazard through the course of the game, and although he made a couple of notable errors, Mourinho has backed McTominay to become an influential player in the future.

"He is a fantastic player, a player that is a modern midfield player, he can do everything. The only thing he's not doing yet is scoring goals, which he can, the only reason he isn't is because of the job I am giving him," he told Sky Sports.

McTominay was initially preferred ahead of Paul Pogba during the backend of January, and the Anglo-Scot has since maintained his position in the starting lineup, with Mourinho opting for a midfield three.

Since the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United, the Red Devils have gone unbeaten for three games in all competitions, and they will be hoping to continue this run at Crystal Palace, a week on Monday.