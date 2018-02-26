German giants join pursuit of Malcom

German champions Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the pursuit of signing Bordeaux winger Malcom in the summer. The Brazilian was the subject of interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last month.





Malcom, 21, had been tipped to secure a Premier League during the winter transfer window, but a move did not materialise after new manager Gus Poyet was assured that the forward would remain at Bordeaux for the season.



Since then, the Gunners have continued to be associated with the former Corinthians graduate, but according to Bild, Bayern have jumped ahead of the queue for Malcom's signature.



Bayern have made it a policy to recruit young and uprising talents, and they appear to have already discussed a five-year contract with the player's representative ahead of a potential deal in the summer.



Despite Bordeaux's indifferent form, Malcom has been one of their consistent performers, and he has contributed eight goals and a further seven assists in all competitions this term.

