Borussia Dortmund chief suggests Batshuayi is attracting interest from other clubs

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has said that Michy Batshuayi is attracting plenty of club interest with his form at Signal Iduna Park. The Belgium international joined Dortmund on a short-term loan from Chelsea during the winter transfer window.





Batshuayi had found himself playing second fiddle to Alvaro Morata during the first-half of the season, and the move to Germany has worked wonders for his confidence with five goals in as many appearances.



As a result, Batshuayi could be the subject of a bidding battle from a number of clubs in the summer, and Zorc admits that it won't be easy for Dortmund to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.



"The situation hasn't changed since his signing, and certainly not to our advantage," Zorc is qouted as saying by Kicker. "He has become even more interesting to others."



The 24-year-old's move to Dortmund has also enhanced his chances of making Belgium's World Cup squad with head coach Roberto Martinez praising him for his decision to pursue a fresh challenge.

