Real Madrid switch their attention back to Chelsea ace

European champions Real Madrid have reportedly revived their interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with prior target David de Gea deemed expensive for their summer business.

Courtois, who has previously played for Real's arch-rivals Atletico Madrid, has spoken about the possibility of returning to the Spanish capital, where his two children reside with his mother.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Zinedine Zidane's are reluctant to spend anything more than £79m for a new shot-stopper in the summer, and this makes Courtois a viable option when compared to De Gea, who is valued in excess of £100m.



The report adds that Los Blancos could take advantage of Courtois's personal circumstances in order to lure him to the Bernabeu at the end of the current season.



Despite the speculation, Courtois has opened to the possibility of a new Chelsea deal beyond 2019, and he could pen an extension in the next couple of months, similarly to De Gea.

