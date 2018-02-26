Chelsea prepare new Hazard deal to fend off Real Madrid

Chelsea are preparing to offer a new deal to Belgian star Eden Hazard which could be worth up to £300,000 per week. The 27-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Premier League champions, but the London club are hoping to persuade him to sign an extension and deter interest from La Liga in the process.

Whilst retaining the Premier League title this season is out of the question, Chelsea are still competing in both the Champions League and FA Cup, with Hazard a certainty to play a key role in any silverware that makes it's way to Stamford Bridge this season.



Hazard started the season injured, but since then has returned to show exactly why he is deemed to be one of the best players, not only in the Premier League but in the world.



With the Belgium attacker valued in excess of £200 million, Chelsea would make a huge profit if they were to sell Hazard, but they would much rather keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.



Real Madrid have been linked with Hazard in the past, with Zinedine Zidane publicly admitting he is a big fan of the player. However, the France legend's uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu has the potential to jeopardise a possible move.



Chelsea are also hoping to extend the contract of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been a long-term target for Real Madrid as well, as they look to make either him or David de Gea their new man between the posts.





