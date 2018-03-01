Chelsea star expected to leave

Despite standing out as one of Chelsea's best players throughout this campaign, Brazilian attacker Willian has struggled to establish a regular starting position for the London club. The 29-year-old is being strongly linked with an exit from the club, with Manchester United and AC Milan reported to be leading the race for his signature.





The former Shakhtar Donetsk star scored against Manchester United during his team's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, but he could be about to make the move there for a reunion with Jose Mourinho, as the Red Devils look to close the gap on their city rivals next season.



The Brazilian has five Premier League goals and six assists to his name as a result of this season so far and the Stamford Bridge club will be hoping that his form continues for the remainder of the campaign as Chelsea look to succeed in their fight for a top four position.



Whilst United and AC Milan are the bookmakers' favourites for Willian's next destination, Ladbrokes also suggests that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain may all be monitoring the situation too.



The selection issue regarding Willian is just the latest criticism to come the way of Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte. After Premier League glory in his first season as a coach in England, the honeymoon period is certainly over now for the Italian and a trophyless season combined with missing out on the Premier League's top four would almost guarantee that we will see a new man in the Chelsea dugout next season.

