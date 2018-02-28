Manchester United receive injury boost for Liverpool clash

Manchester United have reportedly received an injury boost for their Premier League game against Liverpool scheduled later this month.





The Red Devils have been plunged with injuries in the defensive department of late with Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind sidelined over the past few weeks.



According to ESPN, Rojo may make a swift return to the United squad next week after having shown his presence in first-team training. The Argentine had picked up a knock prior to the FA Cup win over Huddersfield last month, but it appears that he could return to full fitness prior to the Reds clash.



Mourinho has relied on the services of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof over the past few matches, but there may be a noticeable change against Crystal Palace on Monday night with Eric Bailly having returned after a long-term ankle problem.



Manchester United are currently placed second in the Premier League standings with 59 points, and they appear in a good position to finish in the top-four - after extending the gap between them and fifth-placed Chelsea to six points last weekend.

