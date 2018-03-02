Marouane Fellaini nearing a transfer decision?

Belgium international Marouane Fellaini is reportedly close to penning a pre-contract with Serie A giants AS Roma. The 30-year-old has declined to sign a new Manchester United contract, and he is available on a Bosman at the end of the current season.





According to Corriere dello Sport, the Belgian is presently holding discussions with the Giallorossi as he contemplates a fresh challenge away from the Premier League next term.



The report adds that the talks between both parties have been fruitful, and the Capital outfit could win the race for his signature ahead of Turkish duo Besiktas and Galatasaray.



Fellaini started the season in a strong fashion as he is capitalised on Paul Pogba's injury to become a regular in central midfield. However, since October, he has not found much luck in terms of injuries, and a recurring knee problem has restricted him to just three starts in the Premier League.



He is currently recovering from a minor operation done shortly after the Tottenham defeat last month, and he is expected to return to first-team action by April.

