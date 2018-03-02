Manchester United want Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking into a potential deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves .





The Portuguese footballer made a surprise move to Wolves from Porto during the previous summer transfer window, but he has since made a name for himself at the west Midlands club.



His performances in central midfield have propelled the Wolves to within a few games of potential top-flight promotion, and this has maintained his interest among Europe's elite.



According to El Gol Digital, Mourinho is aiming to strengthen his midfield at the end of the campaign, and he apparently sees the 20-year-old as a potential replacement for Ander Herrera.



Herrera has not quite lived up to his expectations over the past 12 months, and his future has come in question in recent weeks amid the ongoing link with AC Milan.



The Spain international is currently nursing a muscular injury sustained in a Champions League tie versus Sevilla, and he is expected to be sidelined for the best part of a month. Herrera has made just eight league starts this term.

