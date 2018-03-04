Manchester United left-back to leave in the summer

Manchester United have reportedly decided to offload the services of Daley Blind when the transfer window reopens in the summer. The Red Devils recently triggered a 12-month extension clause in the left-back's contract which prolonged his stay until the summer of 2019.





Blind started the season as the first-choice on the left side of the defence, but since September, he has been playing deputy in the position with Ashley Young and most recently Luke Shaw jumping ahead of him in the pecking order.



According to The Mirror, Blind's extension was only due to preserve his value, and he is likely to be offloaded to one of his admirers at the end of the campaign.



AS Roma are presently leading the race to pursue the former Ajax man, who has been struggling over the past two months with an ankle injury. Blind has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this term, and only a third of those matches have come in the Premier league.

