Arsenal after Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly looking into a summer agreement for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric . The Croatia international has been a key member of the Los Blancos squad since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago.

According to Don Balon, the Gunners boss is planning transfer arrangements for the summer despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium.



The reports adds that Modric has been identified as a potential target to reinforce the midfield, which may see the exits of Jack Wilshere and the injury-plagued Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere on free transfers in the summer.



Modric has accumulated three Champions League titles and the La Liga crown during his five-and-a-half seasons with the European champions, but he could be urged to consider his future with club president Florentino Perez said to plan a major squad overhaul in the summer.



Aside from Modric, the likes of Gareth Bale and Isco have also been linked with potential exits at the end of the season, though the latter only penned an extension earlier this term. Modric is presently contracted to Real Madrid until 2020.

