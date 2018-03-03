Antoine Griezmann regrets talking up summer Manchester United move

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he regrets talking up a move to Manchester United during the 2017 summer transfer window.

In an interview with French TV Station Quotidien, Griezmann had cited that he had a 6 out of 10 chance of joining the Red Devils last summer, but he eventually stayed put owing to Atleti's failure to overcome their transfer ban.



Since then, the Frenchman has returned to his usual first-team duties at the Wanda Metropolitano, but admits that his comment may have spoiled his relationship with the club's supporters.



"I want to make the most of this great football moment and help the fans enjoy themselves. I’m happy about this cheering and I admit that I might have made some mistakes. I said some things that I shouldn’t have (about a possible transfer to Manchester United)," he is quoted as saying by M.E.N.



Griezmann had an indifferent start to the season as he struggled to score goals on a regular basis. However, any doubts over his scoring exploits have been put aside in recent days with seven goals in his last two appearances versus Sevilla and Leganes - the latter in which he scored a quadruple.









