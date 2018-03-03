Andriy Shevchenko questions Morata's finishing

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has questioned the striker's conversion rate in front of goal. The Spain international is currently on a barren run, having failed to find the scoresheet in the last 10 games.

In an interview covered by Sky Sports, Shevchenko stressed that Morata has to improve on his finishing in the near future, if he is to have a successful career with the Blues.



The Spaniard has been found guilty of missing several clear-cut chances with the Premier League holders and Shevchenko believes the 25-year-old needs to find his goalscoring boots in order to help his side to victory.



"I've seen a lot of him. He's had a lot of chances. I think you need to improve the finishing when you have chances. It's good when a striker has chances, it's very positive. You need this for scoring goals and helping the team to win," Shevchenko said.



Morata could not quite win the physical battle with Chris Smalling during Chelsea's league defeat at Manchester United, and he has a huge point to prove, should he start upfront against Manchester City on Sunday. Conte has Olivier Giroud to call upon if required for the Etihad trip.





