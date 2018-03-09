Jack Wilshere drops fresh update on Arsenal contract talks

England international Jack Wilshere has revealed that Arsenal have made little progress regarding his Arsenal future. The 26-year-old has just over three months left on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Wilshere has already turned down a 20 percent reduction on his current £110,000-a-week wages, and it appears that the club are yet to open discussions over a renewed deal.



In a report covered by The Telegraph, the midfielder was asked about his contract situation to which he replied: "Things have changed since then. We are no closer to sorting anything out."



Wilshere has regularly spoken about his love for the north London club, but their seems to be a reluctance to offer him with a basic salary matching his present contracy owing to his injury record.



As a result, the Gunners face the distinct possibility of losing him on a Bosman during the summer, and this could potentially alert rival clubs including Liverpool, who have been recently credited with an interest.

