Liverpool goalkeeper wants summer exit

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is prepared to pursue a new challenge away from the Premier League after falling out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp this term.

The Belgium international has managed over 200 appearances for the Reds during his near-five-year spell, but he has recently been replaced by Loris Karius as the club's first-choice shot-stopper



Jurgen Klopp's side are said to be planning to make Roma's Alisson Becker as the new number one during the summer, and according to DH, this could spell the end of Mignolet's time at Anfield.



Should Liverpool decide to sell Mignolet, he could potentially make the switch to the Serie A with Napoli, who are expected to replace Pepe Reina, who will leave on a free transfer.



Borussia Dortmund are also seemingly interested in the former Sunderland man, though they may to qualify for next season's Champions League in order to tempt the 30-year-old.



Liverpool are also out of the FA Cup this term, and Mignolet could potentially find himself on the bench until the end of the season, unless Loris Karius get injured or shows a dip in form.

