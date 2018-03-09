Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace game

Chelsea have received reportedly received a double fitness injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League outing versus Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.





According to Football.London, Antonio Conte could have a couple of additional options to choose from in midfield with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ethan Ampadu having rejoined the club in first-team training.



Bakayoko has been nursing with a calf problem over the past month, and he has not featured since the 4-1 defeat at Watford, where he was sent off with two yellow cards.



Meanwhile, Ampadu sustained a hamstring problem against Feyenoord in the UEFA Youth League in February, but he now appears in line to make the matchday versus Palace.



The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Manchester United in the top-flight, and this has seen them fall five points adrift of the Champions League positions.



As a result, they have no luxury to drop points from here onwards, if they are to close the gap to Tottenham Hotspur, who are presently occupying the fourth position.

