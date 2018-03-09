News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace game
Chelsea have received reportedly received a double fitness injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League outing versus Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
According to Football.London, Antonio Conte could have a couple of additional options to choose from in midfield with Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ethan Ampadu having rejoined the club in first-team training.
Bakayoko has been nursing with a calf problem over the past month, and he has not featured since the 4-1 defeat at Watford, where he was sent off with two yellow cards.
Meanwhile, Ampadu sustained a hamstring problem against Feyenoord in the UEFA Youth League in February, but he now appears in line to make the matchday versus Palace.
The Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Manchester United in the top-flight, and this has seen them fall five points adrift of the Champions League positions.
As a result, they have no luxury to drop points from here onwards, if they are to close the gap to Tottenham Hotspur, who are presently occupying the fourth position.
Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Crystal Palace, Giroud and Fabregas start
Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace game
Tottenham Hotspur news
Tottenham willing to sell Toby Alderweireld
Harry Kane vows to stay for another season at Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Crystal Palace, Giroud and Fabregas start
Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of Crystal Palace game
Watford news
Watford attacker open to big-money transfer
Manchester United monitoring Watford midfielder