Everton announce Morgan Schneiderlin deal

Everton have successfully completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United for an initial fee of £20m.

The 27-year-old has inked a four-and-a-half year deal at Goodison Park which reunites him with former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman.



Schneiderlin had failed to make a single league start under Jose Mourinho this season, and it was only a matter of time before he decided to move elsewhere.



"Everton is a big club in the history of English football. I've always loved the atmosphere in the stadium. I've always liked playing here. I can't wait to play and to represent this great club," he told the Toffees' official website.



The France international is expected to be drafted straight into the Everton squad against Manchester City with Idrissa Gueye currently with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations.



Everton have also settled on an agreement to sign Standard Liege's Ishak Belfodil while Tom Cleverley has been allowed to join Watford on short-term loan.

