Hazard to link up with former team mate

Eden Hazard will once again link up with former team mate Demba Ba , but this time in on off field capacity, as the former Chelsea striker looks to establish his own football club in the United States of America.

Ba and Hazard played together at Chelsea and remain friends, despite Ba's move to Besiktas and now China. The club will be based in San Diego and The Sun reports that along with investors, the Senegal international will build a team of players to act alongside him as co-owners.



GalsenFoot interviewed Demba Ba about the project, who stated "The club is based in San Diego, but I will only reveal it's exact name once it gets the green light."



The club would be based in the North American Soccer League. which is the second tier of USA football, below the MLS.



Ba's ambition comes as the second report of a former Chelsea striker owning a club in the States, after it was revealed that Didier Drogba has become the first ever player-owner after his move to American club Phoenix Rising.





