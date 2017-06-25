Wayne Rooney encouraged to make China move

England and Man Utd forward Wayne Rooney has been encouraged by former national team boss Sven-Goran Eriksson to make a move to China. Eriksson recently ended an unproductive spell in China with Shenzhen.





Eriksson has spent time in Asia managing numerous teams and has recommended that Rooney takes a chance on a move abroad and experience life in a new country.



Eriksson told reporters: "I haven’t spoken to Rooney for a long time, so I don’t know what he is thinking, but if he went to China I think he would have a ­positive experience.



"He has a young family but there are international schools in the big cities and I know for sure he would have every help possible to make him settle. He would be made very welcome."



Man Utd and Rooney are currently deadlocked in talks regarding the decorated forward's long-term future. Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to make a decision on Rooney's future prior to pre-season training.

