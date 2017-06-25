Newcastle interested in Ryan Fraser

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is interested in Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Fraser. The pacey forward has impressed last season in his first campaign in the Premier League and caught the eye of Toon Army boss Benitez.





Despite Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe considering Fraser an important member of his first team squad, Howe will reportedly listen to offers for Scottish international Fraser in the region of £15 million. Newcastle has been given £60 million to spend on new transfer targets and the Bournemouth player is believed to be of interest.



Fraser joined Bournemouth in 2013 from Scottish side Aberdeen but only really forced his way into the Cherries' first team on a regular basis last year. An impressive showing against Arsenal at home particularly caught the eye. The 23-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal and has reportedly told his agent that he would be looking for an improved deal if he is to stay on with the coastal side.

