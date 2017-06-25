Arsenal to sign Joel Asoro

Arsenal are edging nearer to completing a deal for Sunderland forward Joel Asoro . The Swedish starlet made his Premier League debut for the Black Cats last season.





The young Swede has attracted the interest of many Premier League clubs but according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are in first place to secure the 18-year-old's coveted signature.



The Swedish under-21 international arrived in England in 2015 from Brommapojkarna and has impressed in their reserve team. For Sweden's under-17 side, Asoro has been prolific. The player is versatile, being equally competent in midfield or in attack and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sees Asoro as a hot prospect for the future.



According to multiple reports, the Gunners will pay around £7 million to sign the youngster and will tie Asoro tie a long-term contract.



Arsenal will beat Tottenham, AC Milan and Anderlecht to the signing of Asoro. The Gunners hope to complete a deal for the forward in time for pre-season, where Arsene Wenger is likely to deploy the player in friendly games.

