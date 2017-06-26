Marseille confirm departure of Swansea striker Bafétimbi Gomis

After a year-long loan at Marseille this past season from Swansea, the French club have confirmed that they will not be getting Bafétimbi Gomis on a permanent deal.

The 31-year old found life in the Premier League extremely tough, finding the net only 13 times in 64 games after moving from Lyon, where he scored over 20 goals for three consecutive seasons.



However, a loan move back to the Ligue 1 for Marseille brought his scoring touch back as he netted 20 goals in 32 games, finishing fourth in the golden boot race as a result.



Gomis was reportedly very keen on making his loan move to Marseille permanent but the club's president, Jacques-Henri Eyraud has now confirmed that they will not be extending Gomis' stay at the club.



Speaking at a press conference, Eyraud was quoted by French football site Foot Mercato as saying: "Bafé Gomis will not be Olympian next season. I wish him good luck for his career and his next contract."



"He is a good person, a great player who has brought a lot of money during his season on loan, which is far from easy or obvious. He has given a lot to perform and was a good dressing room companion. I wish him good luck,"



This will likely now leave Gomis with only two destinations, a move back to Swansea or a move to the Turkish Super Lig, where Galatasaray is reportedly interested in signing the player and are ready to offer the forward a three-year deal.

