Arsenal set to lose out on Arda Turan

Arsene Wenger 's failure to tie up a deal for Arda Turan looks set to come back and haunt him as Besiktas and Inter Milan are gaining ground on acquiring Turan's services.

Arda Turan has endured a torrid time so far at Barcelona following his much-anticipated €34 million move from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder failed to break into the first team consistently and has been playing second fiddle to the likes of Iniesta and Rakitic due to poor performances and injuries. In total, Turan has only started 33 times over the course of two seasons.



Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Turkish international and personal terms were even thought to have been agreed on, with the transfer fee the only obstacle preventing the deal from being finalised.



However, Wenger's failure to complete the deal quickly looks set to cost him as Inter Milan and Besiktas are now in the running for Turan, according to Italian news outlet Football Italia. Besiktas have already tabled an offer of €30 million to Barcelona and but the Catalan giants want at least €35 million as they do not want to make a loss.



Wenger's focus has likely switched from Turan to Lacazette and Mbappe recently as the Frenchman's priority is still to get a top-class forward. Ozil is still seen as someone who can creatively pull the strings in the middle of the park, hence the lack of urgency to get Turan.

