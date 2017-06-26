Roma to go all out for Berardi

Roma are looking to use the money acquired from the sale of Mohammed Salah to find a suitable replacement on the right wing, and they have chosen Domenico Berardi as their prime candidate.

According to Corriere dello Sport new coach Eusebio Di Francesco has urged the club management to pursue the 22-year old winger this transfer window as he left a good impression at Sassuolo.



The Italy international netted five goals and nine assists last season, and is known for his impressive agility as well as pace that can pierce almost any defence, hence why the Giallorossi have set their sights on him.



Berardi also seems content with the prospect of playing under previous coach Di Francesco, saying "I don’t know where he’ll go, but I’d like to keep working with him" referring to the former Sassuolo coach.



Roma will be willing to spend big on the young Italian, already getting 50 million euros from the sale of Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, as well as the coach's intention to reunite with his former star player.

