Crystal Palace officially appoint Frank de Boer as new manager

After much speculation surrounding the Palace managerial position, the club have now officially appointed ex-Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer as their new manager.

Crystal Palace were shocked when former manager Sam Allardyce left the club after what was a successful stint as he steered The Eagles away from relegation.



His departure opened a whole host of rumours and speculations but Palace have now put at end to it by unveiling Frank de Boer as their manager.



The deal was announced on the club's official website: "Crystal Palace Football Club are delighted to announce Frank de Boer as the club’s new Manager on a three-year contract."



He was all smiles at the unveiling and told reporters: "I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace Football Club. It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base."



"This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."



This is Frank de Boer's first managerial position since he was axed by Inter Milan previously after just 85 days in charge.



However, his time at Inter Milan is considered an extrapolation in an otherwise decent managerial career as he guided Ajax to four consecutive Eredivisie titles from 2011 to 2015.

