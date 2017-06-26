Chelsea defender close to permanent exit

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake is reportedly close to sealing a permanent move to Bournemouth during this summer's transfer window.





The 22-year-old impressed during his loan stint at Dean Court in the first half of last season before Antonio Conte decided to recall him in January.



Ake therein struggled to establish himself in the Blues ranks as he managed just three FA Cup starts in addition to 98 minutes of Premier League action.



According to The Sun, the Blues are prepared to accept the permanent deal for the Dutch defender with Bournemouth having made a club-record £20m bid to secure his signature.



Ake managed three goals in 10 outings for the Cherries during his temporary deal last term, and his presence steadied the ship at the South Coast outfit.



As a result, Howe has stepped up his pursuit to sign the versatile defender, who could prove key to the Cherries' Premier League survival next season.



Bournemouth performed above their expectations last season as they managed to finish ninth in the league standings with 46 points.

