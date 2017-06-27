Lampard considered for management job

Following his retirement from playing in February, former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is being considered by Oxford United as their next manager.





League One club Oxford are currently without a manager ahead of the new EFL season following the departure of Michael Appleton, who has accepted the role of assistant manager at Leicester City.



A number of candidates are being considered to replace Appleton and Sky Sports reports that Lampard is very much in the running for the role.



Whilst not having any managerial experience to date, Lampard's playing career saw him win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a UEFA Champions League medal, providing him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that he could pass on to his players.



Thirty-nine-year-old Lampard also holds the record of being Chelsea's all-time top scorer, finding the net on 211 occasions, a feat made even more impressive considering he wasn't even a striker.



On the international stage, Frank Lampard represented England 106 times but was unable to end the Three Lions' wait for glory in a major competition.



Lampard is not the only former player being linked with the Oxford United job, with Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink also being named as a contender for the role.





