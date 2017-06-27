Everton hope to complete Michael Keane deal shortly

After an impressive season with Burnley in the Premier League, Michael Keane has attracted interest from numerous clubs throughout the league. Reports today suggest that Everton will win the race for the central defender and will complete a deal in the coming days.

Keane joined Burnley when he was deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester United. The Englishman was strongly linked with a return to Old Trafford, but the signing of Victor Lindelof appears to have ended their pursuit of him.



Everton have not been afraid to spend big this summer after completing deals for Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen. Ronald Koeman has not been deterred by Burnley's asking price of £25 million and SunSport suggests that a source close to Burnley has revealed that a deal will be completed in the coming days.



24-year-old Keane has a long career left ahead of him and many expect that he will be an England regular for years to come. The fact that he already has Premier League experience provides less of a risk for Everton as opposed to signing a player unfamiliar with the league.



Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool were also in the race to sign Keane, but the opportunity for regular first team football could prove to be the deciding factor in his choice to join Everton, as he aims to make the England squad for next year's World Cup if they can seal qualification.





